Baseball is officially back.

Ten games into the 2024 regular season, the Arizona Diamondbacks sit at 4-6. They started off the season hot with a 3-1 opening homestand against the Colorado Rockies, then lost two out of three to the New York Yankees.

The Diamondbacks then took the road to Atlanta and were swept by the Braves. Even though we are not even 10% into the season yet, there are already multiple eye-catching statistics for Arizona.

14 runs in 1 inning

The Diamondbacks started their 2024 season with a 16-1 rout against the Colorado Rockies. What’s more impressive is that the team scored 14 runs in the 3rd inning alone.

You read that right, 14. Arizona didn’t even hit a single home run during the bludgeoning.

The 14 runs were the most in an inning on opening day for any team since 1900. The scoring fest broke franchise records for most hits, runs and batters in a single inning. It took 44 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs.

Already 7 injuries

Seven different Diamondbacks on the 40-man roster are currently unavailable.

Alek Thomas (hamstring) and Geraldo Perdomo (torn meniscus) both landed on the 10-day injured list by the first week of April. Eduardo Rodriguez (lat), one of the Diamondbacks’ big offseason acquisitions, won’t be back until at least May.

Paul Sewald (oblique) began throwing from 60 feet on April 2. He’s expected back sometime later this month.

Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (delayed start) had his first start in Triple-A Reno on April 7. Drey Jameson (Tommy John) is out for the season.

Jordan Lawlar (thumb) underwent right thumb surgery on Mar. 27 and is expected to be out for 8-10 weeks.

Gallen and Kelly have been dominant. What about the rest?

Starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have been superb on the mound for Arizona this season. In 24.2 innings pitched, the two have combined for a 1.45 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP. They’ve also only allowed four earned runs.

It hasn’t been the same story for starters not named Gallen or Kelly this season.

Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt, and Tommy Henry have allowed 20 earned runs in 27.1 innings pitched, with a combined 6.58 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. Those three pitchers have started five of Arizona’s six losses this season.

Neither Kelly nor Gallen started a game in the three-game series in Atlanta, where the Braves swept the Diamondbacks.

Early offense hasn’t translated

The Diamondbacks have scored 21 of their 61 runs this season in the first inning of the 10 ballgames they’ve played.

Despite the consistent hot starts, Arizona finds itself under .500. The Diamondbacks are second in the MLB with runs scored (61) and fourth in overall batting average (.271).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has started off the season red-hot, averaging .310, and leads the team in RBIs with 11. Christian Walker has three home runs and 10 RBIs, but he has struck out a team-high 16 times.

Ketel Marte has arguably been the team’s MVP so far, batting .333 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Marte has a team-high 0.8 WAR.

Is Corbin Carroll in a slump?

Carroll has contributed -0.2 wins above average in the first 10 games of the 2024 season.

He seems to be experiencing a slump right now. The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year has only one RBI through 10 games. He is slashing .200/.333/.229 across 42 plate appearances and has zero home runs. His OPS+ is 60, while the league average is 100.

Carroll’s on-base percentage is .333, which is mostly thanks to his speed out of the box on ground balls hit and the seven walks he’s drawn this season.