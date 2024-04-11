Former Ball State forward Basheer Jihad has committed to Arizona State, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Tipton adds the 6-foot-9, 239-pound Jihad was also considering UCF, Ohio State, Cal, Missouri, Virginia Tech and Dayton before choosing to join forces with head coach Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils.

Jihad spent the past three seasons with Ball State. In his final year with the Cardinals, Jihad averaged 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. He shot 45.1% from the field and 49.1% from long range.

For his efforts, Jihad was named to the All-MAC Second Team.

ASU forward Zane Meeks enters transfer portal

The news of Jihad committing to ASU comes after it was reported that Sun Devils forward Zane Meeks was entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9 forward appeared in just five games last season for ASU, averaging 3.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per contest.

Before his one season with the Sun Devils, Meeks had two-year stints at San Francisco (2021-23) and Nevada (2019-21).

Meeks is the latest Sun Devil to throw his name in the transfer portal, joining fellow forward Akil Watson and guards Frankie Collins, Braelon Green and Jamiya Neal.

Collins left the door open for a potential return to ASU in a social media post thanking ASU and its fans.

Follow @AZSports