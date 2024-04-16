Marvin Harrison Jr. remains Cardinals top pick in latest ESPN mock

With the 2024 NFL draft just around the corner, football experts and analysts are close to finalizing their mock draft boards.

The latest NFL draft predictions from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates are here. Kiper leads off the list, alternating insight with Yates as the duo runs though their first 100 picks.

Of the Arizona Cardinals’ 11 total picks, six are within the top 100.

Here’s what Kiper and Yates have in mind for Arizona’s first six picks.

1.04: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

This is no surprise, as the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker has Harrison going at No. 4 in 141 of the 208 mocks gathered as of Tuesday.

The Cardinals wide receiver room is in great need of some star power, and Harrison offers explosiveness and consistency. He led the FBS with 28 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons.

“I gave the Cards the most pro-ready prospect in the class,” Yates wrote in the latest mock.

1.27 (via HOU): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins was a key piece of the Tigers defense last season, leading the team with 9 pass breakups. In 10 games, he recorded 25 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

The Arizona secondary is another glaring area of the team that can use an NFL-ready rookie.

Kiper says that “Arizona would be thrilled to land a starting corner this late in Round 1. Wiggins has length, outstanding speed and smooth hips in coverage.”

2.04: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Linemen with experience providing protection for a high-powered offense like Washington are far and few between. Rosengarten played right tackle opposite of fellow Husky Troy Fautanu, who is the top OL prospect in the draft.

Together, Rosengarten and Fautanu helped Washington win the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top OL. Rosengarten was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Kiper calls Rosengarten “one of my favorite prospects in the entire class,” and commends his consistency.

Consistent protection for quarterback Kyler Murray is key to a balanced offense.

3.02: Christian Haynes, G, UConn

Why not beef up the offensive line with another promising prospect? Haynes brings experience to the table with 37 starts at right tackle under his belt.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Haynes ranks second in his production score and seventh in his athleticism score among all guard prospects, making him a potentially valuable pick in the middle of the draft.

Yates describes Haynes as “mobile and nasty.”

3.07 (via TEN): Mohamed Kamara, OLB, Colorado State

The Cardinals’ 33 sacks last season was good for the team’s lowest total in an entire decade.

With big gaps to fill on the defense, Kamara offers five seasons of experience, and has demonstrated that he can get to the quarterback effectively.

The MWC Defensive Player of the Year was tied for third in the FBS with 13 sacks last season.

3.26 (via HOU): DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

For Arizona’s final pick within the top 100, Yates likes the Cardinals checking off needs with another defensive pick.

Not only is Carter a physical force to be reckoned with, but he’s an experienced leader as a 3-year captain at Duke. He also won the ACC Jim Tatum Award as the conference’s top scholar-athlete.

Yates notes how “his impact extended way beyond the box score last season, as the versatile and relentless pass-rusher was a handful to block no matter where he lined up.”

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan, starting on April 25.

