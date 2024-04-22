Three-star safety recruit Rylon Dillard-Allen from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix announced Monday that he is committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Dillard-Allen is now the second-highest recruit in head football coach Kenny Dillingham’s 2025 class.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back is the No. 40 safety and fourth-rated player from the state of Arizona in the class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Dillard-Allen posted 43 total tackles, one for loss and two interceptions over six games last season at Mountain Pointe, according to Max Preps.

He had offers from UCLA, USC, Nebraska and Kansas State.

Dillard-Allen is the first Arizona player committed to ASU’s recruiting class for 2025 that includes eight total players.

The first-ranked player so far, four-star receiver Adrian Wilson, committed to the Sun Devils last week.

Does ASU football have early recruiting momentum?

It was a busy weekend for Arizona State and Dillingham’s program as it hosted several players.

Three-star linebackers Mark Iheanachor and Isaiah Iosefa, offensive lineman Houston Kaaahaaina-Torres as well as local Basha product, receiver Gio Richardson, posted on their social media accounts about visits to ASU. Iosefa committed to ASU on Sunday.

Though it’s early, Arizona State’s football recruiting class ranks No. 22 nationally, according to 247 Sports. That momentum appears to be continuing despite the team on Friday learning of more NCAA penalties related to the recruiting rule-breaking from the prior coaching staff.

