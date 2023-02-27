Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Reports: Jalen Carter skipping NFL Combine workouts, Anderson doing some

Feb 27, 2023, 9:10 AM
Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers durin...
Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers during the second quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter has decided to skip the workout portion of the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that Carter will still meet with teams and take a physical at the combine but won’t work out until Georgia’s Pro Day on March 15.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is planning to participate in some of the drills. The linebacker group is scheduled to work out on Thursday.

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, another prospect the Cardinals could consider at No. 3, is planning to wait until his pro day as he recovers from a fractured foot, per Pelissero.

In the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker, Carter and Anderson are far and away the two prospects most linked to Arizona’s No. 3 pick.

RELATED STORIES

It’s easy to see why, with the Cardinals in need of reinforcements along the interior defensive line and from a pass-rushing aspect, especially with J.J. Watt retiring and free agent Zach Allen’s future currently up in the air.

Drafting Carter or Anderson could fill an immediate need right away for Arizona.

In his final two seasons with the Bulldogs, Carter disrupted the interior of the defensive line behind six sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 27 games played.

The junior wrapped up his college career with a national championship win over TCU in 2022. He also was a part of Georgia’s championship team the year prior.

After racking up 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 2021 as a sophomore, Anderson recorded 10 and 17 this past season to go along with an interception — which he returned for a 25-yard touchdown — and a pass defense.

Anderson was a member of Alabama’s national championship team in 2020.

While either Carter and Anderson have the potential to be franchise cornerstones, there’s also the chance that Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort decides to deal the pick to the highest bidder.

With a handful of quarterback-needy teams looking to nab one of the top prospects in Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis, the Cardinals could trade out of the spot and pick up additional draft capital Arizona can use in its rebuild.

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears NFL football team general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field prior to an NFL footb...
Kevin Zimmerman

Bears lean toward trading down from No. 1 pick, per report

The Arizona Cardinals one way or another will be impacted by how the Chicago Bears act to begin the 2023 NFL Draft.
12 hours ago
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks toward the side line from the huddle for...
Wills Rice

The Athletic: Offensive line biggest group of need for Cardinals

With many question marks on the offensive line, The Athletic believes the Cardinals need to reshape the offensive line.
2 days ago
(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)...
Tyler Drake

Just a number: Jonathan Gannon concerned with knowledge, not age

If you needed a disclaimer into Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's thinking, look no further than one of his latest "JG-isms."
3 days ago
Jalen Thompson #34 and Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals react after an incomplete pass in th...
Wills Rice

No Cardinals included in PFF’s top 101 players of 2022 NFL season

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 101 players of the NFL's 2022 season and no Arizona Cardinals made the list.
3 days ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
4 days ago
From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
4 days ago
Reports: Jalen Carter skipping NFL Combine workouts, Anderson doing some