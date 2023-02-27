Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter has decided to skip the workout portion of the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that Carter will still meet with teams and take a physical at the combine but won’t work out until Georgia’s Pro Day on March 15.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is planning to participate in some of the drills. The linebacker group is scheduled to work out on Thursday.

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, another prospect the Cardinals could consider at No. 3, is planning to wait until his pro day as he recovers from a fractured foot, per Pelissero.

In the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker, Carter and Anderson are far and away the two prospects most linked to Arizona’s No. 3 pick.

It’s easy to see why, with the Cardinals in need of reinforcements along the interior defensive line and from a pass-rushing aspect, especially with J.J. Watt retiring and free agent Zach Allen’s future currently up in the air.

Drafting Carter or Anderson could fill an immediate need right away for Arizona.

In his final two seasons with the Bulldogs, Carter disrupted the interior of the defensive line behind six sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 27 games played.

The junior wrapped up his college career with a national championship win over TCU in 2022. He also was a part of Georgia’s championship team the year prior.

After racking up 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 2021 as a sophomore, Anderson recorded 10 and 17 this past season to go along with an interception — which he returned for a 25-yard touchdown — and a pass defense.

Anderson was a member of Alabama’s national championship team in 2020.

While either Carter and Anderson have the potential to be franchise cornerstones, there’s also the chance that Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort decides to deal the pick to the highest bidder.

With a handful of quarterback-needy teams looking to nab one of the top prospects in Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis, the Cardinals could trade out of the spot and pick up additional draft capital Arizona can use in its rebuild.

