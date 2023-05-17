Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Kori Roberson announced his commitment to Arizona State via the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Roberson joins former Sooners teammate and five-star EDGE Clayton Smith, who transferred to ASU in January, and becomes the third transfer in the month of May to join the Sun Devils along with former Texas Tech OL Cade Briggs and ex-Colorado WR Jordyn Tyson.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Roberson will be a fifth-year junior with two years of eligibility after being a three-star prospect out of Texas in 2019.

He only played four games in 2019, which allowed him to redshirt and the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 does not count against eligibility.

In 10 games and four starts in 2020, Roberson racked up 10 tackles (3.5 tackles for loss), one sack and one pass breakup.

Last season, he tallied 17 tackles (2.5 for loss) and half a sack in 12 games played.

Back in April, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said that the team would have to go get an interior defensive lineman — as well as a linebacker and an offensive lineman — due to the mass exodus of DL the Sun Devils lost in the transfer portal.

On April 17, Arizona State lost three defensive linemen in Jalil Rivera-Harvey, Brandon McElroy and Robby Harrison.

Harrison was known as one of, if not, the strongest player in the weight room on the team as a freshman last season.

