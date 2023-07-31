Close
Philadelphia Eagles unveil throwback kelly green jerseys for 2023

Jul 30, 2023, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

(Philadelphia Eagles Twitter screenshot)...

(Philadelphia Eagles Twitter screenshot)

(Philadelphia Eagles Twitter screenshot)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their throwback kelly green jerseys on Saturday that the team will wear for the upcoming season.

The jerseys will feature the classic Eagle logo on the sleeve with large white numbers with a black trim.

The kelly green helmet will have silver Eagle wings stemming from either end of the forehead with a white trim.

Additionally, the white pants will have two think green stripes going down the legs. The team’s white socks will also have two horizontal stripes as well.

Philadelphia won three Super Bowls in the uniforms dating back to 1948, 1949 and 1960. The team has not worn the jerseys since current owner Jeffrey Lurie bought the team in 1996.

It was announced last year that teams would be allowed to bring in an alternate helmet, which Philadelphia used to bring back this design. It is still unknown when the team will debut the uniforms in 2023, though.

The Eagles are coming off a playoff run in 2022 that ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and have set very high expectations in the upcoming season for their play but as well as their style.

Who do you think has the best uniforms in the the NFL?

