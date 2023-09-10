Close
Arizona State heats up before kickoff at Mountain America Stadium

Sep 9, 2023, 11:28 PM | Updated: 11:30 pm

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona State put up a big number on the scoreboard before kickoff at Mountain America Stadium.

104.

That was the temperature.

When the Sun Devils kicked off at 7:40 p.m. MST against Oklahoma State on Saturday, it marked the seventh time since 2000 the temperature had been 104 degrees or hotter at kickoff at Mountain America Stadium, formerly Sun Devil Stadium.

In the Phoenix Metro area, temperatures reached 113 degrees, but it had cooled somewhat by the time the sun had gone down.

Arizona State had revealed their dark jerseys on Thursday for Saturday’s game — the annual “blackout” game — where the team wears dark gray and black.

Following Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys, ASU is now 16-2 all time in home games over 100 degrees.

What are the hottest games to be played at Mountain America Stadium?

Arizona State’s athletic department began tracking the hottest and coldest games at Mountain America Stadium in 2000.

Here are the three hottest temperature:

  • Sept. 5, 2013 — 7 p.m. kickoff, 107 degrees
  • Aug. 31, 2002 — 7 p.m., 106 degrees
  • Sept. 9, 2023 — 7:40 p.m., 104 degrees
  • Sept. 6, 2019 — 7:07 p.m., 104 degrees
  • Sept. 1, 2011 — 7:15 p.m., 104 degrees
  • Sept. 4, 2010 — 7:22 p.m., 104 degrees
  • Sept. 2, 2004 — 7 p.m., 104 degrees

Here are the five coldest temperatures:

  • Nov. 30, 2019 — 8:10 p.m., 51 degrees
  • Dec. 7, 2013 — 5:47 p.m., 54 degrees
  • Dec. 5, 2020 — 8:35 p.m., 57 degrees
  • Dec.1, 2007 — 6:11 p.m., 58 degrees
  • Nov. 26, 2010 — 1:41 p.m., 61 degrees

