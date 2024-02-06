Close
Cardinals re-sign WR Dan Chisena to future contract

Feb 6, 2024, 2:34 PM

BY TYLER DRAKE


The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Dan Chisena to a future contract for 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

Chisena originally joined the Cardinals as a practice squad member last November.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder was eventually elevated to the active roster, appearing in four games where he recorded two special teams tackles. The wideout logged 53 special team reps (51% of available snaps) and one offensive rep during that span.

Following the conclusion of Arizona’s season, Chisena signed on with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad for the team’s postseason run. He appeared in two games for the Ravens, registering three special teams tackles.

Chisena entered the league with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie out of Penn State in 2020.

He appeared in 27 games for the Vikings from 2020-22 and tallied 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The wideout was used much more as a special teamer during his Minnesota tenure, seeing just 11 offensive snaps in a three-year span compared to 496 reps on special teams.

Chisena is the latest Cardinals wide receiver to ink a future deal, with Jeff Smith, Daniel Arias, Andre Baccellia and Kaden Davis also re-signing with the team this offseason.

The five pass catchers return to a wide receivers room that features Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

