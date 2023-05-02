Head coach Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team added to their 2023-24 roster via the transfer portal on Monday with former Tulsa forward Bryant Selebangue.

The 6-foot-8 junior, who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment to ASU on Instagram:

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to coach Bobby Hurley and Arizona State University,” he wrote.

“This is the final stop in my college career and I know we’re set to take ASU back to the tournament in a major way. I know that I’ll make my family and my city proud. Who’s riding with me? #ForksUp”

After playing his freshman year at Hutchinson Community College (2020-21), Selebangue transferred to Florida Southwestern Community College for the 2021-22 campaign before landing at Tulsa this past season.

In his lone year as a Golden Hurricane, the Montreal, Canada, native nearly averaged a double-double with 12.0 points scored on 62.2% shooting to go along with 9.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per contest in 31 games played (all starts).

Selebangue is the latest in a whirlwind of players both arriving and departing in the transfer portal for Hurley and Co., whose goal is to “have mostly everything in place” by the first week of May for the 2023-24 roster.

For those who may need a refresher:

INCOMING TRANSFERS

– Forward Bryant Selebangue (Tulsa)

– Forward Shawn Phillips (LSU)

– Forward Zane Meeks (San Francisco)

– Guard Adam Miller (LSU)

– Forward Kamari Lands (Louisville)

– Guard Malachi Davis (JUCO)

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

– Guard Austin Nunez (Ole Miss)

– Wing Devan Cambridge (Oregon)

– Center Duke Brennan (GCU)

– Guard Malcolm Flaggs (GCU)

– Guard DJ Horne (NC State)

– Center Enoch Boakye (Fresno State)

Meanwhile, guards Frankie Collins and Marcus Bagley, as well as center Warren Washington, have entered the 2023 NBA Draft.

Collins and Washington both have eligibility to return to Arizona State for one final year, but Washington has also entered the transfer portal.

Follow @jwa1994